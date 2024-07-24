5 ASC developments in Florida

Here are five new ASCs that opened or are in development in Florida this year, as reported by Becker's since Feb. 5:

1. Memorial Healthcare and Florida State University, both based in Tallahassee, are planning a joint venture project with an ASC in Panama City.

2. Panoramic Health opened an ASC in Brandon, in partnership with Tampa-based Florida Kidney Physicians, the state's largest nephrology group.

3. AdventHealth opened a 20,000-square-foot ASC in Daytona Beach.

4. The University of Florida and UF Health broke ground on UF Health Durbin Park, a 42.5-acre health and wellness campus in St. Johns, that will house a hospital, a medical office building and an ASC.

5. Jacksonville Beach-based Horizon Surgery Center, the first joint ASC between Baptist Health and Compass Surgical Partners, opened.