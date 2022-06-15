4 new joint venture ASCs

Becker's has reported on four joint-venture ASC deals in the last 30 days, including two partially owned by Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

Four recent joint-venture ASC deals:

1. Allina Health, MNGI Digestive Health and real estate firm Davis plan to build a multispecialty ASC in Lakeville, Minn. More than 20 specialties will be provided at the proposed 100,500-square-foot building, including orthopedics, cardiology, oncology and women's health, according to the report. The ASC will have four operating rooms.

2. Allina Health opened a joint-venture ASC in Minneapolis. The two-story facility, dubbed 610 Medical, is a 40,000-square-foot surgery center, the report said. Allina Health leases about 18,000 square feet, or most of the second floor. The multispecialty center offers procedures in ENT, orthopedics, urology and general surgery.

3. Hudson (Wis.) Physicians, a 48-physician multispecialty group, on May 24 broke ground on a $10 million outpatient facility in New Richmond, Wis. The 20,000-square-foot facility is a joint venture with Hudson-based Associated Eye Care, a 16-physician practice with seven locations across Wisconsin and Minnesota, according to its website. Both groups have ownership in the facility.

4. Private equity-backed practice management company Orthopedic Care Partners is buying an ownership stake in value-based care company ValueHealth's ASC in The Villages, Fla. OCP is investing in the ASC through Gainesville, Fla.-based member practice the Orthopaedic Institute. OCP comprises practices including the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., Creve Coeur, Mo.-based Motion Orthopaedics and Tucson (Ariz.) Orthopaedic Institute.