Joint venture ASC offering 20+ specialties set for Minnesota

Minneapolis-based Allina Health, MNGI Digestive Health and real estate firm Davis plan to build a multispecialty ASC in Lakeville, Minn., Healthcare Design reported June 6.

More than 20 specialties will be provided at the proposed 100,500-square-foot building, including orthopedics, cardiology, oncology and women's health, according to the report. The ASC will have four operating rooms.

MNGI Digestive Health will operate a clinic and endoscopy center as part of the facility.

The center is expected to open in fall 2023.