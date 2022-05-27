Physicians partner on $10M outpatient facility in Wisconsin

Hudson (Wis.) Physicians, a 48-physician multispecialty group, on May 24 broke ground on a $10 million outpatient facility in New Richmond, Wis., according to a May 27 Hudson Star-Observer report.

The 20,000-square-foot facility is a joint venture with Hudson-based Associated Eye Care, a 16-physician practice with seven locations across Wisconsin and Minnesota, according to its website. Both groups have ownership in the facility, which is being developed by Frauenshuh, a Minneapolis-based real estate developer.

Hudson Physicians will operate a 12,500-square-foot clinic with 10 primary and specialty care physicians and 30 support staff. The clinic will have the capacity to see up to 200 patients a day, according to the report.

The clinic will include a diagnostic lab with X-ray, ultrasound and mammography services and an urgent care program with extended weekend and evening hours.

The facility is expected to open in February.