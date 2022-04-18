4 new joint-venture ASCs

A real estate joint venture compiled a $1 billion portfolio that includes 24 ASCs and outpatient centers, and four joint venture surgery centers have been recently opened or announced.

Five joint venture ASC updates:

1. Big Sky Medical, a real estate investment manager, and Newmark, a real estate advisory and services company, partnered to create a medical office building portfolio worth $1 billion.

The joint venture was seeded by a more than $400 million medical office portfolio that includes 24 ASCs and medical office buildings that total more than 1 million square feet across seven states in the South and the Midwest.

2. San Francisco-based Dignity Health is opening a $13 million ASC. Citrus Heights (Calif.) Ambulatory Surgery Center is a joint venture between the health system and Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International. About 70 physicians are expected to serve patients in the 16,000-square-foot ASC.

3. Private equity firm Hammes Partners is building an $18 million medical plaza with an ASC in McAllen, Texas. The 43,000-square-foot Jackson Medical Plaza will house the McAllen Endoscopy Center, a joint venture between physicians and HCA Healthcare, as well as gastroenterology practice Texas Digestive Specialists.

4. Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Alliance opened an outpatient surgery center on its campus. The new facility, Medical City Surgery Center Alliance, is 18,630 square feet, according to a March 30 news release shared with Becker's. The center is operated in collaboration with 17 physician partners and Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

5. Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health and Amarillo-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System are opening a joint-venture cardiovascular ASC in Amarillo. The Cardiovascular Institute of Amarillo will be the only outpatient center in the area dedicated solely to cardiovascular procedures.