Surgeons’ group heads to Congress in patient advocacy push

Surgeons from the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery will meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill March 11 to advocate for policies aimed at protecting patient access to care.

The group’s members will discuss several legislative priorities during the organization’s Congressional Advocacy Day, representing more than 13,000 ear, nose and throat physicians nationwide, according to a March 11 press release.

One priority is passage of the Stop CMV Act, which would fund universal newborn screening for congenital cytomegalovirus, the leading non-genetic cause of hearing loss that affects one in 200 newborns. The academy is also urging lawmakers to pass Ally’s Act, which would require private insurers to cover bone-anchored hearing aids and cochlear implants.

The organization is also asking Congress to pass the Strengthening Medicare for Patients and Providers Act (H.R. 6160), which it said would help ensure patients can continue to access specialist care in their communities.

The 2026 Congressional Advocacy Day includes 40 otolaryngologist-head and neck surgeons representing 20 states. Nearly half of the participating physicians are engaging in congressional advocacy for the first time, according to the release.