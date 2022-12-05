Administrator of the Week: November recap

Here are the four ASC administrators named Administrator of the Week by Becker's in November:

1. Jeany Dunaway, RN, administrator of Effingham (Ill.) Ambulatory Surgery Center. Ms. Dunaway serves on the Illinois Ambulatory Surgery Center Administration board of directors and has shared insight with Becker's on what makes a good administrator great, the growing trend of high-acuity service lines, how to recruit and retain staff and more.

2. Deborah Herdman, RN, administrator of Paragon Surgery Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Ms. Herdman is a frequent contributor to Becker's, having shared insight on how smaller ASCs can compete with larger health systems, upcoming challenges for ASCs and other topics.

3. Karen Reiter, RN, administrator of DISC Surgery Center in Newport Beach, Calif. Ms. Reiter has managed DISC Surgery Center for 16 years. Ms. Reiter has shared her expertise with Becker's on issues including ASC best practices, how to keep surgery cost-effective and infection control strategies.

4. Amanda Sosnosky, RN, administrator of Orthopedic Surgery Center of Green Bay and Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley in Wisconsin. Ms. Sosnosky has shared insight with Becker's on multiple occasions, discussing topics including how to ensure ASC staff satisfaction, maximizing profits and, most recently, what the practices she helps lead have done in the past year to retain staff.

Note: To nominate someone for Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week, please email phaeffele@beckershealthcare.com.