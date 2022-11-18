Administrator of the Week: Deborah Herdman, RN

Deborah Herdman, RN, administrator of Paragon Surgery Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, is Becker's ASC administrator of the week.

Ms. Herdman is a frequent contributor to Becker's, having shared insight on how smaller ASCs can compete with larger health systems, upcoming challenges for ASCs and other topics.

Ms. Herdman was also featured on the "What Administrators Need to Thrive in the Next 24 Months” panel at the Becker’s ASC Annual Meeting in October, where she delved into topics including staffing and leadership strategies.