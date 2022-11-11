ASC administrator of the week: Karen Reiter, admin, CEO, COO

Karen Reiter, RN, administrator of DISC Surgery Center in Newport Beach, Calif., is Becker's Administrator of the Week.

During her 16 years at DISC Surgery Center, Ms. Reiter has held multiple leadership positions, also serving as COO and CEO, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Ms. Reiter was named OR Manager's ASC Leader of the Year for 2022. The award recognizes leaders who wear many hats and take an active role in advancing their ASCs, according to an Oct. 27 news release from DISC Sports & Spine Center. In 2022, Ms. Reiter and her team are slated to provide care to about 900 spine surgery patients.

Ms. Reiter has shared her expertise with Becker's on issues including ASC best practices, how to keep surgery cost-effective, and infection control strategies.

"With over 22 years of experience, Karen Reiter has managed and led the DISC team in developing a high-acuity spine model for the outpatient world," Robert Bray Jr., MD, DISC’s founding director, said in a Nov. 7 release from the health center. "She transitioned DISC from its initial out-of-network status to an in-network provider, and she is now instrumental in developing a physician-first, payer-driven global billing program."