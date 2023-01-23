5 ASC, health system executive moves in 5 days

Here are five ASC leadership changes reported by Becker's since Jan. 18:

Andy Johnston, the incoming president and CEO of United Surgical Partners International, has returned to USPI as its chief administrative officer until he takes on his new role. Here are three things to know about the upcoming leader.

Shahzad Mian, MD, ambulatory care clinical chief, professor and vice chair for clinical sciences and learning at the Michigan Medicine medical school in Ann Arbor, was appointed interim chair of the department of ophthalmology and visual sciences.

Rhode Island's largest gastroenterology group, University Gastroenterology, named Eric Newton, MD, as its next president. Dr. Newton has been a gastroenterologist at UGI for more than 13 years. He will take over for current president Eric Berthiaume, MD.

Brett Brodnax, president and CEO of USPI, will retire at the end of 2023. Mr. Brodnax joined USPI in 1999 and previously served as the senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer.