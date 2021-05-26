10 administrators to know

Amanda Hawkins, BSN, RN, administrator of The Surgery Center of Charleston (S.C.), recently was elected treasurer of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

Here are 10 ASC administrators to know:

If you'd like to nominate an administrator, please contact pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Jessica Sorsby is the administrator of Pensacola-based North Florida Surgical Center. In her short tenure, Ms. Sorsby already has revamped the facility’s infrastructure through cost-saving measures and revenue-generating projects, leading to what colleagues call a "revitalization of the center."

2. Lori Tamburo Martini, CASC, is the administrator of Specialty Orthopedic Group Surgery Center in Tupelo, Miss. Her center reportedly is the only privately owned orthopedic ASC in north Mississippi.

3. Jimmie Williams, RN, is the administrator of Nacogdoches (Texas) Surgery Center. The multispecialty center's offerings include orthopedic surgery, pain management, plastic surgery and podiatry.

4. Rebecca Hernandez is the administrator for Chino (Calif.) Vascular and Surgery Center, which opened in October 2020. The center recently secured CMS status and accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

5. Girard Bullaro is the administrator of McKinney, Texas-based Wellness ASC. He recently spoke to Becker's ASC Review on how hiring a prior authorization specialist helped his center attain 100 percent compliance.

6. Maria Alvarado is the administrator of Same Day Surgery Center in Edison, N.J., a United Surgical Partners International affiliate. She recently was elected to the New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers' board of directors.

7. Ed Downs, RN, is the regional administrator for Northwest Surgery Center Red Oak in Houston and the Memorial Hermann Surgery Center in Conroe, Texas. He recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review on post-pandemic recovery at his center.

8. Liz Fritts is the administrator for Nashua (N.H.) Ambulatory Surgery Center, where she has served for more than five years. Her center recently was accredited by the AAAHC and now is fully owned by Nashua-based Southern New Hampshire Health.

9. Ashley Eli is the administrator for the Medical City Surgery Center Las Colinas in Irving, Texas. Her center recently received the Kershner QI Award, which recognizes centers that have made improvements at their facilities.

10. Amanda Hawkins, BSN, RN, is the administrator of The Surgery Center of Charleston (S.C.), where she has served since 2010. She recently was elected treasurer of the ASCA.