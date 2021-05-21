New California cardiology ASC snags accreditation

The Chino (Calif.) Vascular and Surgery Center, which opened in October 2020, recently secured accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

The center also received CMS status in March, administrator Rebecca Hernandez told Becker's ASC Review.

The Chino Vascular and Surgery Center specializes in peripheral interventions, such as atherectomy, venoplasties and interventional radiology procedures. It also offers general surgery and orthopedic surgery.

The center is in the process of starting a pain management program, Ms. Hernandez said.