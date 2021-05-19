New Jersey ASC Association elects new officers to board of directors

The New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers elected three new members to its board of directors, the organization announced May 19.

The new members are:

Cori Prisco, RN, Clinical director at Hudson Crossing Surgery Center

Maria Alvarado, Administrator of Same Day Surgery Center

Bruce Feldman, Administrator at Ridgedale Surgery Center

NJAASC is the third largest state association representing ASCs in the U.S., according to president Jeff Shanton.

"We are excited to welcome these new Board members who will play an important role in continuing to serve, inform and advocate for our growing membership," he said.

