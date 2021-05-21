Meet the Florida ASC administrator who 'exceeds all expectations'

The administrator of Pensacola-based North Florida Surgical Center, Jessica Sorsby, has only held her position since July 2020 — but her colleagues say she already has made distinct and sustainable improvements in her center's revenue generation and work culture.

"There is only a handful of staff you will hire in a career that exceeds all expectations and becomes an exceptionally high-level leader such as Jessica has become," anesthesiologist and pain medicine specialist Jeff Buchalter, MD, told Becker's ASC Review.

In her short tenure at multispecialty North Florida Surgical Center, Ms. Sorsby already has revamped its infrastructure through cost-saving measures and revenue-generating projects, leading to a "revitalization of the center," Dr. Buchalter said.

"In less than a year, she has restructured the billing, coding and collections systems, obtained hospital outpatient status during the pandemic, recruited multiple new providers, enhanced the [accreditation] status of the ASC and recently started a total joint service," Dr. Buchalter said.

Ms. Sorsby also created a quality service employee reward program to recognize workers — which Dr. Buchalter said has gained the respect and commitment of her staff.

Before joining North Florida Surgical Center, Ms. Sorsby served for six years in the United States Air Force as a medical assistant in family practice, labor and delivery and in the neonatal intensive care unit, according to her LinkedIn.

Dr. Buchalter recruited Ms. Sorsby from a front desk position in one of his early practices, he said. She then was promoted to senior administrator of what became a $60 million practice. After that practice was sold to a private equity group, she became administrator of the North Florida Surgical Center.

According to Dr. Buchalter and other colleagues, Ms. Sorsby has become an integral part of every healthcare company at which she has worked.