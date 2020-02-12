University Gastroenterology hires COO — 3 insights

Jonathan Friedman is bringing 25 years of healthcare experience to Providence, R.I.-based University Gastroenterology as its new COO, the practice told Becker's Feb. 12.

What you should know:

1. Mr. Friedman comes to University Gastroenterology after serving as COO of Integrated Medical Partners in Milwaukee.

2. He notably served as COO Somnia Anesthesia for 14 years, playing a pivotal role in growing the organization from seven physicians to more than 350 physicians across 17 states.

3. Mr. Friedman holds an undergraduate degree in accounting and a master's degree in healthcare administration.

