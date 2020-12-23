Top GI articles — Compensation, PE investment & more

Here are the most-read GI articles during the week of Dec. 21-25:

1. How GI compensation changed over the last decade

2. 6 things to know about PE investment in GI over the last 90 days

3. IBD patients should take COVID-19 vaccines whenever available, experts say

4. GI Alliance expands into Mississippi, acquires GI Associates

5. The loophole is closing — Congress includes colonoscopy loophole bill in COVID-19 relief package

