Robot-assisted colon surgery, single-use devices from Olympus — 10 GI industry notes

Here are 10 updates from gastroenterology companies and practices in the last week:

Three physicians recently completed the first robotic-assisted colon resection surgeries at Martinsburg, W.Va.-based Berkeley Medical Center.

San Diego-based Prometheus Biosciences completed a $130 million equity financing led by Eventide Asset Management and RTW Investments for the development of an inflammatory bowel disease treatment.

Southeast Gastro, an affiliate of Miami-based Gastro Health, is expanding in Birmingham, Ala.

Bellingham, Wash.-based Northwest Gastroenterology and Endoscopy recently broke ground on a 23,817-square-foot medical office building and endoscopy center.

Bradenton-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists partnered with Largo (Fla.) Medical Center to develop and launch an advanced endoscopy fellowship program.

Beaufort (S.C.) Memorial Hospital opened the Okatie Medical Pavilion Nov. 2., providing expanded access to specialty care.

Dallas-based GI Alliance partnered with Hinsdale (Ill.) Gastroenterology Associates and Carl Calandra, DO.

Olympus launched two single-use devices — procedure kits and hybrid tubing — to reduce cross-contamination.

Motus GI Holdings and New York City-based NYU Langone Health launched a clinical protocol to incorporate the Pure-Vu GEN2 system into NYU Langone's colonoscopy workflow.



Gastrointestinal surgeons Kevin Staveley-O'Carroll, MD, PhD, and Jussuf Kaifi, MD, PhD, led a surgery on former NFL player Jim Foltz for 20 hours to remove several GI cancers.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.