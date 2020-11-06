Alabama Gastro Health affiliate expanding

Southeast Gastro, an affiliate of Miami-based Gastro Health, is expanding its space in Birmingham, Ala., Birmingham Business Journal reported Nov. 6.

What you should know:

1. The practice will lease the entire top floor of the medical office building it's located in. Southeast Gastro, which rebranded under the Gastro Health moniker, will move into the 12,000-square-foot space. The practice currently occupies 3,800 square feet.

2. The practice is customizing the space to modernize the patient rooms and add an infusion center.

3. Mark Johnson, Gastro Health division vice president of Alabama, said to the Business Journal the practice is evaluating customer needs and demographics in the area and will tailor future expansion to those elements.

