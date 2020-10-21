Researchers identify biomarker that precedes stomach cancer

Tucson-based University of Arizona researchers have identified a biomarker that appears in patients before they develop stomach cancer, the university announced Oct. 20.

The biomarker, MiR130b, can be identified through a blood test. It is produced by a group of immune cells that are often seen after Helicobacter pylori infection. When found in the stomach, they often precede preneoplastic changes that lead to gastric cancer development after an H. pylori infection passes.

Researchers identified the biomarker after studying mice. Researchers simulated changes in the stomach similar to an H. pylori infection. They then discovered the biomarker. They later analyzed human plasma samples from precancerous and cancerous patients and detected the same microRNA.

The researchers published their findings in Gut.

