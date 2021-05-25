Private equity thriving in gastroenterology: 9 updates

Private equity has seen consistent success in gastroenterology, with firms like One GI acquiring at least three firms since the start of 2021.

Here are nine recent updates for private equity in gastroenterology:

1. Gastro Health sold to PE company Omers, after previously being owned by Audax Private Equity.

2. Here's a timeline of One GI's substantial growth in the past year.

3. Atlanta-based, PE-backed practice management organization United Digestive partnered with East Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates.

4. Venture capital-backed artificial intelligence company Docbot raised $4 million in series A funding and selected Andrew Ritter as its CEO.

5. One GI, a PE-backed gastroenterology platform, named Robbie Allen CEO.

6. Capital Digestive Care, who partners with PE-backed Physicians Endoscopy, has leased 21,000 square feet of a medical office building in Silver Spring, Md.

7. Here's how prior authorization affects revenue at Pinnacle GI Partners centers.

8. PE GI Solutions is expanding its Virginia reach through its partnership with Capital Digestive Care.

9. Gastroenterology Associates of Wyoming in Casper affiliated with Denver-based, investment-backed practice chain Gastro Care Partners.