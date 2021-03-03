One GI's latest acquisitions, the new at-home CRC test making waves and more — 7 GI industry notes

Here are seven updates on GI companies and practices over the past week:

1. Solvd Health is developing a colorectal neoplasia test that detects precancerous polyps with 90 percent accuracy.

2. New York City-based AdvantageCare Physicians opened the Flushing Annex Medical Office.

3. Physicians Endoscopy rebranded to PE GI Solutions to recognize its move into practice management and development.

4. The American Gastroenterological Association updated its clinical practice guidance for treating refractory Helicobacter pylori.

5. Miami-based Gastro Health partnered with Digestive Disease Associates, growing its platform to a sixth state.

6. Memphis, Tenn.-based One GI acquired Tupelo, Miss.-based Digestive Health Specialists, its second acquisition in four days, the platform announced March 2. The company also acquired Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology.

7. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Gastroenterology opened a new clinic in Cleveland, Tenn.

