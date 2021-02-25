New York physician group expands GI services in new development

New York City-based AdvantageCare Physicians opened the Flushing Annex Medical Office Feb. 23, QNS reported.

The medical office building will house the physician group's gastroenterology services. Physicians will provide colonoscopies and upper endoscopy procedures.

The GI office is 5,300 square feet. It has two procedure rooms, a seven-bed post-anesthesia care unit, an endoscope reprocessing room, four patient examination rooms and three physician consultation rooms.

The group also partnered with North American Partners in Anesthesia to provide anesthesia services.

