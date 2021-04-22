New Jersey hospital names 2 gastroenterology leaders

Glen Ridge, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center named two new leaders in its gastroenterology division.

Yong Kwon, MD, is the hospital's new division chief of gastroenterology, and Oleg Shulik, MD, is subspecialty coordinator of gastroenterology, according to an April 22 news release.

Dr. Kwon received his medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Michigan Hospitals in Ann Arbor. He has fellowship training from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City and has authored multiple articles and studies.

Dr. Shulik received his medical degree from the University of Debrecen Medical and Health Science Center in Hungary and completed his residency at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, N.J. He has fellowship training from Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Valhalla-based New York Medical College and MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

More articles on surgery centers:

Kaiser Permanente in 2021: 5 ASC moves

4 ASC approvals in 2021

Surgery Partners to refinance loans, projects $505M Q1 revenue

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.