Interscope receives expanded FDA approval & more: 3 GI industry key notes

Here are three updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

The FDA expanded its approval of Interscope's EndoRotor System to allow the device to be used in the pulmonary space.

ColonaryConcepts announced Dec. 18 that it purchased EC Prep, its proprietary colonoscopy preparation platform, back from Sebela Pharmaceuticals.

CRH Medical Corp. acquired Florida Panhandle Anesthesiology Associates, a gastroenterology anesthesia practice serving one GI ASC.

