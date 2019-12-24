Montecito Medical buys MOB, ASC in Virginia: 4 details

Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical Real Estate purchased an ASC in Virginia, announcing the acquisition on Dec. 20.

Four things to know:

1. The 70,000-square-foot facility is located in the West Creek Business Park and includes primary care, cardiovascular services, spine, gastroenterology, obstetrics and plastic surgery.

2. MEDARVA Stony Point Surgery Center at West Creek, a six-OR facility, is the building's anchor tenant. The ASC is Accreditation Association of Ambulatory Health Care-accredited.

3. Constructed in 2015, the building added a 9,000-square-foot expansion in 2017 and includes advanced surgical technology and instrumentation.

4. The amount Montecito Medical paid for the building is undisclosed.

