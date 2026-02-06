Weill Cornell gastroenterologist recognized with early-career award

Jesse Platt, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of medicine in gastroenterology and hepatology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, has been awarded the Young Physician-Scientist award by the American Society for Clinical Investigation.

According to a Feb. 5 news release, Dr. Platt was given the award for his research into developing new treatments for metabolic and other diseases. His research probes the mobility of protein within cells, uncovering fundamental processes that drive disease biology.

The Young Physician-Scientist Award is given to physician-scientists who have made notable achievements in research during their first faculty appointment.