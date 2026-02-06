Weill Cornell gastroenterologist recognized with early-career award

Advertisement
By: Francesca Mathewes

Jesse Platt, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of medicine in gastroenterology and hepatology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, has been awarded the Young Physician-Scientist award by the American Society for Clinical Investigation.

According to a Feb. 5 news release, Dr. Platt was given the award for his research into developing new treatments for metabolic and other diseases. His research probes the mobility of protein within cells, uncovering fundamental processes that drive disease biology. 

The Young Physician-Scientist Award is given to physician-scientists who have made notable achievements in research during their first faculty appointment. 

20 criteria hospital leaders should use to evaluate telepsychiatry

Recommended Whitepaper

Advertisement

Next Up in GI & Endoscopy

  • 5 physicians on the cutting edge of GI 

    Gastroenterology is a rapidly changing specialty as physicians find new ways to utilize emerging technology and clinical developments to improve…

    By: Francesca Mathewes

  • Providence opens new endoscopy center

    Renton, Wash.-based Providence has re-opened its North Coast Surgery Center in Oceanside, Calif., the Times Standard reported Feb. 5.  The…

    By: Francesca Mathewes

  • 5 moves disrupting the GI market

    Gastroenterology is rapidly transforming as health systems invest in outpatient digestive care, private equity-backed platforms expand and new technology reshapes…

    By: Sophie Eydis
Advertisement