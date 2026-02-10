Cleveland Clinic facility earns bariatric surgery accreditation

Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart, Fla., has received accreditation from the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program.

The recognition acknowledges the hospital’s commitment to supporting quality improvement and patient safety efforts for metabolic and bariatric surgery, according to a Feb. 9 news release from Cleveland Clinic.

The Bariatric and Metabolic Institute provides bariatric surgery options including gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, complex reoperations and Lap-Band care.

By earning the Comprehensive Center accreditation, the hospital becomes an ACS Surgical Quality Partner.

The accreditation and quality improvement recognition is a joint program between the American College of Surgeons and the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, the release said.