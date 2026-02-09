Three gastroenterology firsts so far this year

New technologies, procedures and facility investment are driving growth and building momentum in the gastroenterology industry for 2026.
Here are three milestones and first happening in the gastroenterology space, as reported by Becker’s so far this year:
- Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health successfully completed its first full-thickness resection device procedure.
- Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care gastroenterologists performed the first U.S. procedure using Archimedes, a newly FDA-approved biodegradable pancreatic stent.
- Fayetteville, Ark.-based Roller Weight Loss & Advanced Surgery invested $8 million into a new bariatric surgery center. The facility will be the first accredited bariatric ASC in the state and one of 28 centers nationwide.