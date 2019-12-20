204 new ASCs opened or announced in 2019

More than 200 ASCs have been opened or announced since January. Here's a breakdown by month:

January

1. The New York Public Health and Health Planning Council awarded OrthoNY, Albany ENT & Allergy Services PC and St. Peter's Hospital preliminary approval of their $11.5 million surgery center development. All locations are in Albany, N.Y.

2. A group of Buffalo, N.Y. neurosurgeons received preliminary approval of their $7.8 million surgery center from the Public Health and Health Planning Council's establishment committee.

3. The joint-venture Champaign (Ill.) Surgery Center will open Feb. 4, replacing the older Champaign SurgiCenter.

4. Greenville, S.C.-based Jervey Eye Group opened a new facility for advanced intraocular surgery and eye care services.

5. Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina plans to open an ASC in a former mall.

6. Akron, Ohio-based Orthopaedic Surgery Center is building a bigger, $7 million facility in Boardman, Ohio.

7. San Antonio-based Mission Trail Baptist Hospital opened a surgery center to accommodate an increase in surgeries.

8. The two-story Riverview Surgical Center in South Sioux City, Neb., is taking shape.

9. Phoenix-based OrthoArizona and Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International moved into a new medical office building and ASC in Gilbert, Ariz.

10. Beaver, Pa.-based Heritage Valley Health System's medical neighborhood facility in Center Township, Pa., will feature a surgery center.

11. Melrose, Mass.-based Melrose-Wakefield Healthcare received state approval to build a $16 million ASC at Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

12. Orthopedic Associates of Hartford (Conn.) opened a $30 million facility in Rocky Hill, Conn.

13. The Washington Department of Health approved Walla Walla (Wash.) Clinic's proposal to open its surgery center to community physicians.

14. Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group is developing a surgery center in the Quincy Mall.

15. Pardee UNC Health Care's planned $16 million ASC is part of the nonprofit hospital's strategy for adapting to healthcare consumerism.

16. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth began construction of its Sonoran HonorHealth Medical Center with an ASC as part of a campus expansion.

17. Nueces Clinic and Surgery Center will anchor a two-story development in Plano, Texas. The building will feature an ASC with four operating rooms, office space and a diagnostic area.

18. Kingsport, Tenn.-based Holston Medical Group reopened an outpatient surgery center in January in Bristol, Tenn., after the facility closed in August 2018.

19. The Denison Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans for a maxillofacial and oral surgery center near Denison, Texas-based Texoma Medical Center.

20. Houston-based MD Anderson Cancer Center is developing a 260,000-square-foot outpatient center in Katy, Texas.

21. Fairmont, W.Va.-based Valley Health System and East Mountain Health Physicians partnered to build a 40,000-square-foot ambulatory care center in Martinsburg, W.Va.

February

22. Chicago-based River North Surgery Center is seeking state permission to establish an ASC.

23. UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center and Steamboat Orthopaedic & Spine Institute, both based in Steamboat Springs, Colo., are collaborating on an orthopedic ASC project.

24. Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners opened Skyway Surgery Center in St. Petersburg, Fla., in partnership with a group of independent neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons and pain management specialists.

25. Santa Monica, Calif.-based Source Healthcare plans to open an ASC, according to founder Tim Davis, MD.

26. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health opened an outpatient surgery center in Hanover, Pa.

27. New York's Public Health and Health Planning Council approved a plan by OrthoNY, Albany ENT & Allergy Services and St. Peter's Hospital to build an $8.4 million outpatient surgery center. Each organization is based in Albany, N.Y .

28. After suing for independence from Atrium Health in 2018, Tryon Medical Partners has opened a $2.8 million gastroenterology ASC in Charlotte, N.C.

29. Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners opened an ASC in Tampa, Fla.

30. Flagstaff (Ariz.) Bone & Joint is expanding its footprint with the Flagstaff Bone & Joint Ambulatory Surgical Center and medical office building.

31. An outpatient pavilion featuring an ASC is coming to Doylestown (Pa.) Health's campus.

32. Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin held a ceremonial groundbreaking on its $42 million medical center with an ASC.

33. Construction of Granite Falls, N.C.-based Prime Surgical Suites is nearing completion, according to orthopedic spine surgeon Matthew Hannibal, MD. It is expected to open in late 2019.

34. Conway (S.C.) Medical Center bought about 8.8 acres in Socastee, S.C., for a medical office complex. Medical center leaders applied for a certificate of need to house an ASC on the second floor of a three-story building under development.

35. Orlando (Fla.) Health's South Lake Hospital Center for Specialty Surgery in Clermont, Fla., is taking shape. The 28,696-square-foot outpatient surgery center will offer orthopedic, podiatry and pain management procedures.

36. New Orleans-based LCMC Health opened Ridgelake Health Center in Metairie, La., as part of a $400 million expansion involving two surgery centers.

37. The Hasting Planning Commission approved Hastings, Mich.-based Spectrum Health Pennock Hospital's $12 million surgical center proposal.

38. Canton, Ohio-based Omni Orthopaedics plans to build a surgery center this year in Jackson Township, Ohio.

39. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center's planned development in Murfreesboro, Tenn., is expected to cost $51.5 million. The medical center is building a 37,500-square-foot pediatric clinic and ASC. Within 10 years, it wants to expand the building to 100,000 square feet.

40. Doctors United Surgery Center opened a facility in Pasadena, Texas.

41. Casto Southeast Realty Services is developing a $24 million medical office building complex, anchoring a 50-acre, mixed-use commercial project in Lakewood, Fla. The three-story building will have a 13,000-square-foot surgery and imaging center.

42. Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is seeking approval to expand its ambulatory care network by building a large outpatient care center in Dublin, Ohio.

43. Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development formed its 200th ASC partnership with SurgCenter of Clearwater (Fla.).

44. Madison, Miss.-based Capital Ortho's new Flowood, Miss.-based campus houses the Specialty Surgical Center.

45. The University of Miami Health System is building an outpatient medical facility in North Miami. The UHealth Medical Center at SoLé Mia will include ambulatory surgery suites as well as cancer and eye specialists.

46. Medical City Frisco (Texas) broke ground on a 150,000-square-foot, $37 million medical office building and ASC project Feb. 27.

March

47. Dallas-based North Central Surgical Center's ASC portion opened in March.

48. Kadlec Surgery Center is coming to Richland, Wash.

49. Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital will open an ASC in Bridgeport, W.Va., to accommodate the healthcare needs of Bellaire, W.Va., and Bridgeport, W.Va., residents.

50. Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Mich., developed plans for a new outpatient surgery center in Grass Lake, Mich. The health system bought 40 acres of land in Grass Lake to build an outpatient surgery center. The new facility will be a hub for same-day surgeries.

51. Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Medical Center received approval to add an ASC to its existing building.

52. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is building a facility that will house an ASC.

53. Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners formed Tampa, Fla.-based Legacy Surgery Center in partnership with a group of physicians.

54. Albany Medical Center, Saratoga Hospital and Capital Region North are teaming up to build an outpatient surgery center primarily devoted to joint surgeries in Albany, N.Y.

55. Worcester, Mass.-based management services organization Reliant Medical Group plans to develop a joint venture ASC in Natick, Mass.

56. Beaver, Pa.-based Heritage Valley Health System opened its 59,000-square-foot outpatient "medical neighborhood" in a new mixed use-development in Center Township, Pa.

57. Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health acquired 57.81 acres in Colorado Springs, Colo., for $30 million. The health system plans to expand its Colorado Springs presence with a 50-bed acute care hospital and an ASC. The complex will also include a rehabilitation facility and at least one medical office building.

58. Orlando Health South Lake Hospital in Clermont, Fla., broke ground on a 29,000-square-foot surgery center March 27.

59. Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton is building an ASC as part of a bevy of expansions.

60. Colchester, Vt.-based Green Mountain Surgery Center lead investor Amy Cooper held a ribbon-cutting for the state's first ASC March 22.

61. UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif., opened a children's surgery center.

62. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Medical Center opened the Grobowsky Surgical Center in Temple, Texas.

April

63. Providence-based Ortho Rhode Island, Calspan and the Carpionato Group held a groundbreaking for Ortho Rhode Island's medical office building and surgery center in Warwick, R.I.

64. Fort Worth, Texas-based Cook Children's Health System is building a series of projects, including a surgery center, in Frisco, Texas.

65. Easton-based University of Maryland Shore Regional Health gained permission to transition Cambridge-based UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester into a freestanding medical facility. Located beside a new medical pavilion, the freestanding facility will include an ASC with one operating room and one procedure room.

66. Memphis, Tenn.-based Campbell Clinic completed an expansion that includes an ASC.

67. Brentwood, Tenn.-based TriStar Health is moving forward with a $17.3 million surgery center development after fierce opposition from competitors delayed the project for over a year.

68. Surgery Center Services of America is building a 33,000-square-foot ASC in Bismarck, N.D.

69. Ulster, N.Y.-based HealthQuest Medical Practice is building a primary care office and an ASC in a former Macy's in Ulster.

70. Canton, Ohio-based Omni Orthopedics broke ground on a surgery center April 27.

71. New York City-based Kofinas Fertility Group opened New York's first standalone reproductive ASC.

72. A group of surgeons opened Downeast Surgery Center in Bangor, Maine, April 17.

73. Muncie-based Central Indiana Orthopedics began building a facility in MedTech Park, a 37-acre business development in Fishers, Ind.

74. Mike Golpa, DDS, a dentist practicing in Southern California, plans to open Golpa Dental Implants Surgery Center in Tysons Corner, Va. in June.

75. Industry, Calif.-based IQ Laser Vision opened an ASC April 23.

76. The Gerald J. Friedman Center for Breast and Lymphatic Surgery opened in Great Neck, N.Y..

77. Seattle-based Virginia Mason Medical Center won conditional approval to build a freestanding ASC for $19.4 million.

78. The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee — a partnership between Franklin, Tenn.-based Williamson Medical Center and more than a dozen orthopedic surgeons — opened its new facility April 29.

May

79. Alliance Surgery Center will be SurgCenter Development's fifth location in Michigan when construction wraps up in November.

80. Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston opened its 10th location, an ASC, in Falmouth, Mass.

81. Cape May, N.J.-based Cape Regional Health System is building a 19,000-square-foot ASC on its main campus.

82. Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services is opening three ASCs, including one that could be the region's largest.

83. Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's northeast Columbus campus development will cost $138 million. The medical office campus will have primary care and several multispecialty services, including cancer, cardiology, orthopedics and neuroscience. The campus will include an urgent care and an outpatient surgery center.

84. A 10-physician group is building a multispecialty ASC in North Texas.

85. Medical Facilities Corp. and NueHealth partnered with St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., to develop anASC.

86. Compass Surgical Partners and a group of local surgeons gained clearance to build a multispecialty ASC in Winston-Salem, N.C.

87. Anderson Healthcare will add an ASC and pediatric clinic to its Edwardsville, Ill., campus in an $8.5 million expansion.

88. Greenwood, S.C.-based Self Regional Healthcare opened its remodeled women-focused surgery center.

89. Albuquerque, N.M.-based providers Presbyterian Hospital and New Mexico Orthopaedics are partnering to open a surgical center.

90. SurgCenter Development received city plan commission approval to build a surgery center in Boyne City, Mich.

91. Construction of a new orthopedics-focused ASC began this week in Grand Traverse County, Mich.

92. Three organizations are teaming up to develop a $14 million medical office building and ASC in Suffolk, Va.

93. The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group got financial backing to build a flagship medical office building with a 39,000-square-foot ASC.

94. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente will open its new Dublin (Calif.) Medical Offices and Cancer Center, a 226,000-square-foot multispecialty complex, May 20. The complex includes a medical office building, a cancer center, an ASC and an urgent care clinic.

95. Specialty Orthopedic Group opened a 33,000-square-foot practice with an outpatient surgery center in Tupelo, Miss.

96. Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare is building a four-story surgery center in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

97. Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina, Calif., proposed a multiyear development project that would bring an ASC to the area by 2022.

98. The Dartmouth -Hitchcock health system broke ground May 14 on a major expansion in Manchester, N.H.

99. Providence-based Ortho Rhode Island began developing a medical office building and surgery center in Warwick, R.I

100. Macon-based Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants and Research Institute wants to build a cardiology-electrophysiology ASC in Warner Robins, Ga.

101. Southeast Regional Surgery Center is moving forward with a single-specialty ASC in Columbus, Ga.

102. A $7.1 million ASC, with backing from Lenoir, N.C.-based Caldwell UNC Health Care and a group of eight surgeons, is slated for completion in August.

103. Construction on Anna (Texas) Ambulatory Surgery Center began in May. The ASC will feature four operating rooms, four procedure rooms and an integrated gastroenterology suite.

104. Syracuse (N.Y.) Orthopedic Specialists opened an ASC with more space to accommodate joint replacement procedures.

105. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health is accepting patients at its new ASC in Guilford, Conn.

June

106. A local physician and his 20 physician partners plan to build a medical complex in Orange County, Texas. Multi-Specialty Real Estate owner Marty Rutledge, MD, said the complex would feature a medical office building, a surgical center, an imaging center and an oncology center. He said a microhospital with eight to 20 beds, an emergency room and an urgent care center would be built on the complex as well.

107. TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital is opening a $10 million ASC in partnership with Graves Gilbert Clinic and three physicians.

108. Developers recently placed the last beam on Denver Health Outpatient Medical Center. The center will have a surgery center, an on-site pharmacy, lab services and a radiology center.

109. The New York City Council dedicated $5.5 million to build a surgery center at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in the city's Queens borough.

110. Local leaders broke ground on a $4 million facility in Jeffersonville, Ind., that will primarily house River Ridge Surgical Suites. The Towson Md.-based SurgCenter Development facility will be 12,000 square feet, with the surgery center occupying 7,400 square feet.

111. An ASC and medical office building is taking shape in Mooresville, N.C. The 31,000-square-foot ASC and medical office building will be three stories tall.

112. The Marietta, Ga.-based WellStar Health System will open its multispecialty outpatient surgery center at WellStar Acworth (Ga.) Health Park on July 15.

113. Oklahoma City, Okla.-based McBride Orthopedic Hospital opened an outpatient surgery center in early June.

114. Joint replacement surgeon Stefan Kreuzer, MD, opened a surgery center in Houston, according to medical device company Innovative Orthopedic Technologies.

115. Missoula-based Providence Montana has a multimillion dollar development in the works that will feature an outpatient surgery center.

116. The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City opened its Indian Creek Ambulatory Surgery Center, a facility with seven operating rooms and two procedure rooms.

117. Las Vegas-based Mountain's Edge Hospital completed a $7 million project that expands the 130-bed acute care hospital to add Mountain's Edge Hospital Orthopedic Surgery Center.

118. Baptist Health South Florida has big plans — including ASCs — for its soon-to-be affiliate, Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital.

119. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Healthcare opened an ASC in early June, nearly a year after cutting some of its services at Lakeway Regional Hospital.

120. Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center, Saratoga Hospital and an 18-physician group gained clearance for their surgery center development.

121. Muve Health plans to open a total joint replacement ASC in West Chester, Pa., as part of its growth strategy.

July

122. A new heart clinic and ASC has opened in Fort Worth, Texas.

123. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth will build an ASC at Phoenix-based Sonoran Health and Emergency Center once its new hospital is built.

124. IU Health is building a surgical center across the street from Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

125. Bozeman, Mont., city commissioners approved Bozeman Health's $20 million same-day surgery center and clinic project July 1.

126. Construction has wrapped up on a 36,450-square-foot surgical facility for Bismarck Surgical Associates in North Dakota.

127. Lexington (Ky.) Surgery Center's new facility opened near UK HealthCare at Turfland. Lexington Surgery Center is a joint venture between UK HealthCare and Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates.

128. Northfield (Minn.) Hospital & Clinics has an ASC project in the works. The ASC would be built in Lakeville, Minn., an area where it wouldn't compete with Northfield Hospital and where it could provide services to an underserved market, according to Northfield's CEO, Steve Underdahl.

August

129. Norwalk, Ohio-based Fisher-Titus Medical Center and area surgeons are partnering for a regional surgery center in Norwalk.

130. An ASC will occupy space in a new 102,000-square-foot medical office development called Synergy Medical.

131. The new Unity Medical Center facility will feature a surgery center, rehabilitation services and an emergency room. All private patient rooms will be private, and the center will have a rural medical training and education center and medical library.

132. A new joint venture ASC is set to open in Derry, N.H., next year.

133. Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists and Ascension Wisconsin are teaming up to build an orthopedic ASC in Fox Crossing, Wis.

134. William L. Camp, MD, and Alexandra Zhang, MD, are opening Lucent Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center, a private dermatology practice.

135. UH Mayfield (Ohio) Village Medical Center is seeking to rezone part of its land to build an outpatient surgery center and medical office building.

136. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health is opening a newly expanded ASC at West Columbia, N.C.-based Lexington Medical Center in September.

137. Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic was granted approval for a new ASC.

138. Alamogordo, N.M.-based Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center broke ground Aug. 9 on a medical office complex that will house a surgery center.

139. An ASC project involving Compass Surgical Partners and Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida has wrapped up.

140. Pennsylvania awarded WellSpan Health a $500,000 grant for its Health and Surgery Center project in North Cornwall Township.

141. Several physician groups will lease space in a 77,000-square-foot medical office center being built in Sarasota, Fla.

142. The Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital and Indian Health Services joint-venture outpatient facility is expected to open inSeptember. It will feature an ASC, a dental facility, six eye exam rooms and three audiology testing booths.

143. Milwaukee, Wis.-based Aurora Health Care opened a $55.5 million outpatient surgery center Aug. 2.

144. A medical office building is planned for the area where Auburn (Ala.) University is developing a health sciences cluster. The medical office building will include an ASC, freestanding emergency department and a pharmacy and will offer orthopedic, endoscopy, ophthalmology, radiology and ear, nose and throat services.

September

145. Integrated Pain Associates is converting a sports medicine and spine practice in Abilene, Texas, into a $3 million ASC.

146. A new Roanoke Valley Center for Sight location opened in Martinsville, Va,. Sept. 26. The site includes a dedicated center for cataract surgery that can handle up to 30 surgeries a day.

147. Construction has wrapped up on a $6 million ASC project in Florida. The 9,850-square-foot Outpatient Surgery Center of Central Florida is a hybrid ASC and office built on roughly 4 acres of land.

148. Construction of an orthopedic ASC in Granite Falls, N.C., has wrapped up. The development was handled by Flagship Healthcare properties for Prime Surgical Suites, an affiliate of Caldwell UNC Healthcare.

149. Work on the joint venture Grass Lake (Mich.) Surgery Center is progressing according to plan. The center is being built by a group of local neuro and orthopedic surgeons, who partnered with Detroit-based Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists.

150. A building in Snohomish, Wash., will be remodeled to house a state-of-the-art dental surgery center. Station 19 bought the 9,660-square-foot professional space for $4.5 million and will open the surgery center in the building that also will house other dental tenants.

151. Missoula, Mont.-based Providence St. Patrick Hospital started work on a $126 million outpatient building that will include an ASC.

152. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners completed its new ASC in St. Charles, Ill.

153. Doylestown (Pa.) Surgery Center is expected to open in mid-2020. The multispecialty center will occupy about 19,000 square feet, with offerings including orthopedics, ophthalmology and pain management.

154. Phoenix-based National Cardiovascular Management is developing a medical campus that will feature a multispecialty ASC. The project is on track for completion in February 2020, according to Tim Cozatt, COO of National Cardiovascular Management and former COO of telemedicine startup Akos MD.

155. NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst (N.Y.) began construction of a $5.5 million, 5,000-square-foot ASC. The city of New York is funding the center, which will have an operating room, four procedure rooms and 18 preoperative and postoperative beds. Construction is slated for completion in spring 2021.

156. A $5.5 million multispecialty ASC project broke ground in the borough of Queens in New York City. The ASC, which is being built by NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, will be 5,000 square feet. There will be four procedure rooms, an operating room and 18 beds for patients to use before and after surgery.

157. Bellin Orthopedic Surgery Center in Green Bay, Wis., completed a 13,000-square-foot expansion that added two operating rooms, three extended-stay rooms, 10 orthopedic exam rooms, a procedure room and three cast rooms. The surgery center's radiology and lab areas also were expanded.

158. A group of more than a dozen surgeons is seeking permission to establish a $4.6 million ASC in Nashville, Tenn. Centennial Medical Center's Adam Pitts, DDS, chief of oral-maxillofacial surgery, filed a certificate of need request for the project with the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency.

159. Rochester, N.Y.-based Cornerstone Eye Associates broke ground on an ASC Sept. 5.

160. Lenoir, N.C.-based Caldwell UNC Health Care soon will open an outpatient surgery center in Granite Falls, N.C.

161. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Healthcare received state approval for its multispecialty ASC project in Talbott, Tenn. Tennova estimates the center will open in 2021, pending regulatory approval.

162. A new ASC is in development at the Baton Rouge (La.) General's Center for Health. The ASC will be in the same building as a newly opened Interventional Pain Institute facility on the first floor.

October

163. Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates recently celebrated the grand opening of a 22,700-square-foot surgery center.

164. A new three-story medical facility in Mount Pleasant, S.C., includes a spine surgery center. Occupying about 70,000 square feet, the East Cooper Medical Offices development is an expansion of East Cooper Medical Center.

165. Concord (N.H.) Orthopaedics broke ground on its new surgery center in late October.

166. Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, Idaho, is opening a $3.5 million ASC Oct. 29.

167. Houma, La.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South broke ground Oct. 18 on an ASC in Gray, La.

168. Show Low, Ariz.-based Summit Healthcare held a grand opening ceremony Oct. 5 of its 173,243-square-foot outpatient pavilion.

169. Connecticut Orthopaedic Surgery Center is almost complete, according to Joe Sziabowski of Hardaway | Sziabowski Architects.

170. The city council in Medford, Mass., approved the construction of an ASC on the campus of Lawrence Memorial Hospital Oct 15.

171. Indianapolis-based Methodist Sports Medicine gained approval for an orthopedic hospital, surgery center and medical office building Oct. 15.

172. Bowling Green, Ky.-based Graves-Gilbert Clinic held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its ASC.

173. San Antonio Eye Center is planning an ASC project, according to BBD Construction.

174. In partnership with local surgeons, Fisher-Titus Convenient Care broke ground this week on the Surgery Center of North Central Ohio in Norwalk.

175. A 6,000-square-foot ASC was built in Clayton, N.C. S3DA designed and engineered the ASC for the International Council for Quality Care, an organization aiming to help physicians deliver patient-centered quality care.

176. A new mixed-use medical office development featuring an ASC is coming to Englewood, Colo.

177. The $9 million renovation to transition Charlotte, Mich.-based Hayes Green Beach Memorial Hospital into the Sparrow Health System is complete. The renovation included changing the name of the hospital to Sparrow Eaton Hospital, in addition to adding a surgery center and implementing a new record-keeping system.

178. A $109 million medical center project with an ASC has opened for UCHealth in Colorado Springs, Colo.

179. Bismarck (N.D.) Surgical Associates' surgery center has opened.

180. Altair Health, a health system managed by physicians, has opened a spine surgery center in Florham Park, N.J.

November

181. White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital plans to offer ambulatory surgical services at a proposed $10.1 million clinic.

182. The University of Illinois-Chicago's department of pediatric dentistry received a $10,000 grant that will help fund expanded services at a new ASC.

183. Atlanta-based Grady Health System is spending $231.3 million to build a medical office building with an ASC and expand an AIDS and HIV treatment center.

184. The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood-based the Villages, Fla., will feature an ASC and more than 25 outpatient specialties.

185. Houston ASC in Georgia submitted a letter of intent to the Georgia Department of Community Health for a multispecialty ASC.

186. Work is underway on a 9,650-square-foot ophthalmic ASC in Elizabethtown, Ky.

187. Abilene (Texas) Surgery Center is coming together, according to Chris Whittle, RN, nurse administrator at Killeen-based Central Texas Day Surgery Center and Abilene Spine and Joint Surgery Center. The ASC will offer pain management services and a patient experience that is "compassionate and genuine," Ms. Whittle said.

188. Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health Care has a medical building project underway in Cary, N.C. UNC is building a 96,700-square-foot medical office building that will include an ASC, imaging suites, a pharmacy and several medical clinics.

189. Adirondack Health soon will open an ambulatory surgery unit at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, N.Y.

190. Wilmington (N.C.) Eye plans to open the first and only ophthalmology ASC in eastern North Carolina, near its main practice.

191. In mid-November, Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care and the Jackson (Tenn.) Clinic revealed plans to build an outpatient surgery center in North Jackson.

192. Richens Eye Center is opening an ASC in St. George, Utah.

193. The Cherokee Nation and Indian Health Services held a grand opening ceremony for a $200 million tribal outpatient health center in Tahlequah, Okla., Nov. 14.

194. Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare plans to open its fourth outpatient surgery center in spring 2020.

195. A new eye surgery center is coming to Wilmington, N.C., in 2021, pending certificate of need approval.

196. The University of Miami (Fla.) Health System plans to build a medical center with outpatient services at Downtown Doral, a mixed-use community in Doral, Fla.

197. Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine applied for a certificate of need to build a $26.5 million ASC on its campus.

198. Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital's ASC is nearly complete.

199. An outpatient services department with a joint venture ASC has opened at UPMC Memorial in York, Pa.

200. Saint Thomas Midtown (Tenn.) Hospital is building a more than 100,000-square-foot hospital inside its current hospital that will include a surgery center.

201. Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) is expanding its presence in Hamburg, Ky., by developing an outpatient surgical and medical campus it plans to open in 2023.

202. The University of Illinois at Chicago will soon begin to develop the Bruno and Sallie Pasquinelli Outpatient Surgery Center after the couple donated $10 million to UIC.

203. Work is progressing on the Steamboat Springs, Colo.-based Steamboat Surgery Center, which will be housed in a former Sports Authority building. Institute orthopedic surgeon Patrick Johnston, DO, said the development team is targeting a May or June 2020 opening.

204. San Antonio, Texas-based Methodist Healthcare plans to build a medical campus with an ASC, physician offices and an acute care hospital.

