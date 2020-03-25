How GIs are preparing for COVID-19 & more: 4 GI industry key notes

Here are four updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

The American Gastroenterological Association released a collection of the latest studies around COVID-19 to provide up-to-date research to gastroenterologists. Read more.

Exact Sciences withdrew its first-quarter and full-year financial projections because of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CRH Medical lost its board chairman after Dr. Anthony Holler resigned from the board March 19 to focus on "other business matters."

Chicago-based Lincoln Park Gastroenterology Center is seeking state approval to establish an ambulatory surgical treatment center.

