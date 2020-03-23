Regent Surgical Health responds to COVID-19: 3 things to know

Westchester, Ill.-based ASC management and development company Regent Surgical Health is adjusting its policies and procedures in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Three things to know:

1. Regent recommended ASCs follow guidance from the CDC on how to respond to the virus. The company also steered surgery centers to updates from the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, which released a statement last week saying ASCs should postpone elective surgeries during the pandemic.

2. Regent said it's in contact daily with its surgery centers, health systems and partners, and it's adjusting its policies to adapt to the pandemic.

3. Regent said its internal team is working remotely with surgery centers and will provide updates as often as possible.

More articles on ASC news:

When will the coronavirus peak? It's complicated

Hospitals looking into using ASCs for COVID-19 patients: 4 things to know

7 ASCs with coronavirus restrictions or closures | March 20

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.