The 10 pay stats GI specialists need to know

Here are 10 important stats on GI pay, reimbursements and compensation that specialists should know heading into 2026:
- Gastroenterologist pay jumped 5% from 2024 to 2025, rising to $644,422, according to AMGA’s 2025 Medical Group Compensation and Productivity Survey.
- Gastroenterology saw a 3.7% change in compensation per wRVUs, from $67.93 to $70.47.
- The highest-paid gastroenterologist in New York City, the most populated city in the U.S., earns $980,900 per year, according to Medscape.
- Dallas is the best-paying city for mid-to-late career gastroenterologists, and Houston is the top-paying city for early-career GIs.
- Nearly two-thirds of gastroenterologists would take a pay cut for an improved work-life balance, according to a report from Medicus Healthcare Solutions.
- Gastroenterologists see steady pay growth as they advance in their careers, according to salary data from Marit Health. Physicians with 0-2 years of experience earn an average of $553,000 per year, while those with 11 or more years of experience have an average annual salary of $643,500.
- Compensation for gastroenterologists varies across regions, with specialists in the Plains earning the most.
- On average, gastroenterologists receive a $43,405 bonus, with 55% reporting that they received a bonus, according to Marit Health.
- Those employed by hospitals or health systems earn an average total salary of $574,000. Those working for medical groups report a higher average of $605,000.
- Between 2018 and 2023, Medicare payments to physicians for gastrointestinal procedures such as colonoscopies and esophagogastroduodenoscopies declined significantly, with inflation-adjusted cuts of over 22% for both procedures, according to a report in theAmerican Journal of Gastroenterology.