The titans of gastroenterology M&A

Here are three major GI groups leading gastroenterology practice acquisitions and ASC growth:

GI Alliance

Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance is one of the nation’s largest gastroenterology platforms, with more than 1,000 physicians across 400-plus sites in 20 states. The group has expanded largely through partnerships with independent practices, building a sizable ASC footprint through acquisitions and joint ventures.

In 2024, Cardinal Health acquired a majority stake in GI Alliance for $2.8 billion, one of the largest gastroenterology deals in recent years. The group continues to grow its outpatient network: in 2025, GI Alliance and MedCore Partners opened an ASC and managed clinic in Kansas City, Mo., and launched a new ASC in Bentonville, Ark.

GI Alliance has also invested in operational and clinical growth through partnerships, including IKS Health to reduce administrative burden and Iterative Health to expand access to GI clinical trials.

Gastro Health

Miami-based Gastro Health has more than 400 physicians and operates over 150 locations, with a strong presence in ASCs and endoscopy centers across Florida, Ohio and Virginia. Backed by Omers Private Equity, the organization has made ASC expansion central to its strategy, leaning on joint ventures and de novo development in competitive urban and suburban markets.

In November 2024, Gastro Health partnered with Miami Gastro Health. The group also recently strengthened its leadership team, naming Eugenio Hernandez, MD, chief medical officer; Chris Fourment, MD, vice president of clinical research; and Philip Meador , chief operating officer.

United Digestive

Atlanta-based United Digestive manages more than 80 locations with 129 physicians across the Southeast. Its growth model is ASC-driven, with an expanding network of GI surgery centers built through partnerships and acquisitions. The platform, backed by Kohlberg & Co., has relied heavily on ASC joint ventures to deepen its reach in Georgia and surrounding states.

In early December, United Digestive opened a new clinic in Richmond Hill, Ga., under the Center for Digestive & Liver Health, one of its partner practices. The group also added Gastro MD and Gastroenterology of Greater Orlando to its platform in October 2025 and has recruited five gastroenterologists over the past three months.