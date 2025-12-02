GI robotics company names new CEO

Swan EndoSurgical, a developer of GI robots, has appointed Erik Todd as CEO.

Mr. Todd joins the company after more than 25 years of leadership at Stryker. He most recently served as vice president and general manager of the robotics and enabling technologies division, according to a Dec. 2 news release from Swan EndoSurgical.

Swan EndoSurgical focuses on creating a fully integrated flexible endoluminal robotic platform for complex gastrointestinal interventions.

“I am excited to join Swan EndoSurgical and help advance endoluminal surgery,” Mr. Todd said. “Building on the foundation created by Swan, Revival and Olympus, we can address unmet needs in advanced GI interventions using robotics, visualization and flexible access.”