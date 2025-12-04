Gastroenterologists find success in using AI for surveillance colonoscopy intervals

Gastroenterologists at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine have developed a large language model for surveillance colonoscopy intervals.

Manual processes for applying guidelines can have wide variability and inconsistencies, which are reduced when using the LLM, according to a Dec. 3 news release from the University of Miami.

Physicians asked ChatGPT to determine the appropriate surveillance interval for 1,000 examples. The average accuracy of the AI across 10 experiments was 94.6%.

The LLM can be used to improve workflow efficiencies, and the next step is to integrate it into an electronic health record.

Daniel Sussman, MD, and Amar Deshpande, MD, co-authored the study.