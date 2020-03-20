Hospitals looking into using ASCs for COVID-19 patients: 4 things to know

ASCs may be used by hospitals and health systems to treat patients affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Four things to know:

1. Kaiser-Permanente is looking into using ASCs and critical care hospitals to add beds for patients as it prepares for a surge of COVID-19 patients in Colorado. Read more here.

2. Bryan Health System in Lincoln, Neb., has 75 beds at ASCs and clinics it says it can use to treat patients needing care for COVID-19, according to the Norfolk Daily News. Read more here.

3. The Lakewalk Surgery Center in Duluth, Minn., offered to assist hospitals in its area by taking on surgical cases if necessary, according to Fox 21 Local News. Read more here.

4. The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association said hospitals may need to shift surgeries to ASCs to use their resources during the coronavirus pandemic. The association recommended working with regulatory agencies in making those decisions. Read more here.

This story was updated March 20 at 3:30 p.m.

