North Carolina health system adds cryotherapy for GI conditions

New Bern, N.C.-based CarolinaEast Health System has begun offering truFreeze spray cryotherapy for selected gastrointestinal conditions.

The cryotherapy system, developed by Steris, enables targeted ablation of dysplasia and lesions in the GI tract by delivering liquid nitrogen through a catheter, according to a Dec. 1 system news release.

It is the only FDA-cleared cryotherapy device for treating both high- and low-grade Barrett’s dysplasia and other precancerous GI tissue. Additional applications include palliative care for GI malignancies and treatment for esophageal strictures and gastric antral vascular ectasia.

The procedure is being offered at CarolinaEast Medical Center and its gastroenterology clinic in New Bern, according to the release.