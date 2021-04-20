Here's the latest update on the proposed CRH Medical acquisition

CRH Medical's security holders approved Well Health's planned acquisition of the company April 16.

The transaction is expected to be completed April 22, according to an April 19 news release. This would be Well Health's largest acquisition so far.

The $369.2 million acquisition was first announced in February. Under an agreement, Well Health would acquire all outstanding shares of CRH Medical at $4 per share.

More articles on surgery centers:

$20M surgery center opened by Montana hospital

'Check your organizational ego at the door': How ASCs can succeed post-pandemic

Arizona multispecialty practice opens ASC

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.