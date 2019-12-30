GIs make $394K annually + other survey insights

Medpage Today released results from its Fall 2019 Salary Survey, specifically for gastroenterology.

Health Media collected more than 12,500 survey responses, including 5,308 with salary information. It based the GI report on 69 GI-specific responses.

Here are 18 insights into the specialty:

Yearly base salary:

Physician/surgeon: $394,661

Physician asssistant: $161,956

Nurse practitioner: $110,795

Top five highest-salaried physician specialties:

Orthopedics: $426,413

Cardiology: $422,414

Urology: $406,714

Radiology: $399,841

Gastroenterology: $394,661

Type of facility practiced in:

Single-specialty group practice: 28.6 percent

Hospital (non-government): 24.4 percent

Multispecialty group practice: 16 percent

Solo private practice: 10.9 percent

College (academic): 8.4 percent

College (clinical): 4.2 percent

Government facility (clinical): 4.2 percent

Government facility (academic): 1.7 percent

Community healthcare center: 0.8 percent

Other: 0.8 percent

