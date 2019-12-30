GIs make $394K annually + other survey insights
Medpage Today released results from its Fall 2019 Salary Survey, specifically for gastroenterology.
Health Media collected more than 12,500 survey responses, including 5,308 with salary information. It based the GI report on 69 GI-specific responses.
Here are 18 insights into the specialty:
Yearly base salary:
Physician/surgeon: $394,661
Physician asssistant: $161,956
Nurse practitioner: $110,795
Top five highest-salaried physician specialties:
Orthopedics: $426,413
Cardiology: $422,414
Urology: $406,714
Radiology: $399,841
Gastroenterology: $394,661
Type of facility practiced in:
Single-specialty group practice: 28.6 percent
Hospital (non-government): 24.4 percent
Multispecialty group practice: 16 percent
Solo private practice: 10.9 percent
College (academic): 8.4 percent
College (clinical): 4.2 percent
Government facility (clinical): 4.2 percent
Government facility (academic): 1.7 percent
Community healthcare center: 0.8 percent
Other: 0.8 percent
