GI leadership updates in Q1

At least five gastroenterologists or GI innovators were appointed to leadership positions in the first quarter of 2021.

Here are five GI leaders who have been named to leadership positions in the first quarter:

1. Gastroenterologist Katie Farah, MD, was named CMO of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network's upcoming AHN Wexford (Pa.) Hospital, according to a March 31 release.

2. Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health, a leading gastroenterology practice and management services organization, has named Brad Stoltz as chief operating officer, according to a March 31 release.

3. Internationally recognized gastroenterologist Anthony Kalloo, MD, was named chair of New York City-based Maimonides Medical Center's department of medicine at the beginning of April.

4. Gastroenterologist Costas Kefalas, MD, was named the new president of the GI Quality Improvement Consortium after serving as the company's vice president, according to a Feb. 3 release.

5. Cambridge, Mass.-based MOMA Therapeutics appointed gastroenterologist Asit Parikh, MD, PhD, its CEO and president in February.

