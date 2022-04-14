Gastroenterology in ASCs: 5 stats to know

Gastroenterology has become a huge power player in the game of ASCs.

Five stats to know about gastroenterology in ASCs:

1. Gastroenterology is the most-represented specialty among ASCs, making up 32 percent of all cases.

2. The average net revenue of gastroenterology cases in ASCs is $1,079.

3. Gastroenterology claims the highest percentage of ASC cases of any surgical specialty across regions.

4. The national median revenue per case for gastroenterology is $1,047.

5. Gastroenterology comprises 41 percent of cases for ASCs in the Atlantic, the highest of any region.

