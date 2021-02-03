Gastro Health's latest acquisition, why United Digestive is taking it slow and more — 5 GI industry notes

Here are five updates from GI companies and practices over the past week:

1. The American Gastroenterological Association recognized 19 gastroenterologists through its annual AGA Recognition Prizes.



2. Miami-based Gastro Health acquired a practice in Hollywood, Fla., expanding its presence in the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., area.



3. Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Ky., partnered with Kentucky CancerLink to screen uninsured and underinsured Kentucky residents for colorectal cancer.



4. Atlanta-based United Digestive's CEO and chief strategy officer told Becker's ASC Review about their focus on growing its infrastructure to capitalize on future investment.



5. The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy recognized Lee's Summit, Mo.-based Midwest Physicians Surgery Center through its ASGE Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program.

