New endoscopy ASCs, facilities popping up in 3 weeks

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Health systems and hospitals are gearing up to expand their endoscopy capacity as the patient demand for outpatient gastroenterology services continues to grow.

Here are four new endoscopy-focused ASCs and centers earning approval, being planned or opening, as reported by Becker’s since Jan. 28:

  1. Mass General Brigham received approval for an endoscopy-focused ASC in Cambridge, Mass.
  2. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System plans to open a $12 million outpatient endoscopy and digestive health center next to its Venice hospital. 
  3. Renton, Wash.-based Providence re-opened its North Coast Surgery Center in Oceanside, Calif., which includes an expansion of outpatient endoscopy services.
  4. UW Medicine cut the ribbon on its new Outpatient Medical Center Digestive Health & Endoscopy Center at UW Medical Center – Northwest in Seattle.

