New endoscopy ASCs, facilities popping up in 3 weeks

Health systems and hospitals are gearing up to expand their endoscopy capacity as the patient demand for outpatient gastroenterology services continues to grow.
Here are four new endoscopy-focused ASCs and centers earning approval, being planned or opening, as reported by Becker’s since Jan. 28:
- Mass General Brigham received approval for an endoscopy-focused ASC in Cambridge, Mass.
- Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System plans to open a $12 million outpatient endoscopy and digestive health center next to its Venice hospital.
- Renton, Wash.-based Providence re-opened its North Coast Surgery Center in Oceanside, Calif., which includes an expansion of outpatient endoscopy services.
- UW Medicine cut the ribbon on its new Outpatient Medical Center Digestive Health & Endoscopy Center at UW Medical Center – Northwest in Seattle.