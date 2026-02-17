NYU Langone study refines cancer risk in IBD patients

Patients with inflammatory bowel disease and precancerous colorectal lesions face an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer, with risk levels tied to the severity of the lesions, according to a new study led by researchers at New York City-based NYU Langone Health.

The study, published Feb. 16 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, tracked more than 54,000 patients in Sweden over a median of nearly 15 years. Researchers found that participants with low-grade dysplasia were 3.5 times more likely to develop advanced lesions or cancer than patients with no dysplasia. Of those with high-grade dysplasia, 40% developed colorectal cancer.

The findings constitute the most precise risk estimates to date and could help refine colonoscopy surveillance guidelines for patients with ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, according to a Feb. 16 system news release.

The team is working to develop a personalized risk calculator based on the findings to tailor screening plans and avoid unnecessary procedures.