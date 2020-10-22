Five most-read GI articles — 190 hospitals recognized for GI care

Here are the five most-read articles about gastroenterology and endoscopy from Oct. 15-23:

1. 190 hospitals recognized for GI care

2. 4 recent GI facilities

3. COVID-19 delays could increase CRC mortality by 11.9%, research says

4. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System opens outpatient GI center

5. Some colonoscopy patients hit with surprise bills — 6 GI industry notes

