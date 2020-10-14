Some colonoscopy patients hit with surprise bills — 6 GI industry notes

Here are six updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Nearly 90 percent of U.S. gastroenterologists are open to leveraging artificial intelligence to improve colonoscopies, according to a study published in Endoscopy International Open.

Independent gastroenterology practice Charleston (S.C.) GI opened an endoscopy center in Summerville, S.C.

Takeda has entered into a $1.04 billion licensing agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals around its phase 2 therapy ARO-AAT, which was designed to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin-associated liver disease.

The University of Minnesota in Minneapolis launched a new clinical trial that will use CRISPR genetic engineering to treat metastatic gastrointestinal solid tumor cancer.

Nearly 1 in 12 colonoscopies without an associated intervention ended with an out-of-network claim, according to a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Middletown, Conn.-based Middlesex Health recently opened its Center for Digestive Health to unite all its gastrointestinal services.

