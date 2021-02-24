CRH Medical's agreement with United Digestive, the AGA's newest endorsement and more — 6 GI industry notes

Here are six updates from GI companies and practices:

1. CRH Medical signed a new five-year exclusive management services agreement with United Digestive after months of negotiations.

2. Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth Gastroenterology moved its office to a medical park.

3. Concord, Mass.-based Emerson Hospital and Acton, Mass.-based Middlesex Digestive Health are performing endoscopic ultrasounds at Emerson Hospital.

4. The American Gastroenterological Association endorsed a clinical decision support tool providers can use to recommend biologic therapies for patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

5. Mel Ona, MD, opened Ohana Endoscopy Clinic in Kapolei, Hawaii, the first office-based endoscopy center in the state.

6. Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health partnered with four gastroenterology practices in Pennsylvania, its first investments of 2021.

