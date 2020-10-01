Akron Children's expanding GI services through $7.5M medical center development

Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital is investing $7.5 million into a new medical center development in Amherst, Ohio, The Chronicle reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital is building a 23,000-square-foot facility on 4 acres next to a state highway.

2. The Amherst Planning Commission unanimously approved the project. CamBrad Development intends to break ground on the development in October.

3. In addition to gastroenterology, the building will offer primary care, radiology, laboratory services, cardiology and maternal fetal medicine.

