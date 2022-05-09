9 industry updates for GI leaders

With moves from Gastro Health, GI Alliance and more, here are nine gastroenterology industry stories Becker's has reported on since May 3:

1.Gastro Health selected Alan Oliver as the platform's new COO.

2. Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, Calif., is reportedly the first hospital in the state to perform a procedure using Medtronic's artificial intelligence endoscopy module, GI Genius.

3. GI Alliance partnered with Gastroenterology Consultants, expanding its presence in the greater Houston area.

4. Gastroenterologist Vipin Gupta, MD, is planning a townhouse community in West Palm Beach, Fla.

5. The American Gastroenterological Association is awarding $2.5 million to 61 recipients for gastroenterology and hepatology research.

6. Fujifilm will offer MRI, CT, ultrasound, mammography, digital radiography, endoscopy and enterprise imaging to the 21,000 members of the National Rural Health Association.

7. Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance partnered with Digestive Health Specialists in Kansas City, Mo., gaining entrance to the Kansas and Missouri markets.

8. Gastroenterology is consistently among the top 10 highest-paid physician specialties.

9. Voquezna Triple Pak and Voquezna Dual Pak, which both treat helicobacter pylori, have received FDA approval.