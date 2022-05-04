Florida gastroenterologist planning townhouse community with workforce housing

Gastroenterologist Vipin Gupta, MD, is planning a townhouse community in West Palm Beach, Fla., South Florida Business Journal reported May 4.

Plans for the Evergreen Townhouses include 40 units in seven two-story buildings. The Palm Beach County Zoning Commission will consider the proposal May 5.

The developer would dedicate seven of the townhouses as workforce housing for those earning up to 140 percent of the area's median income. With rents rapidly increasing in the area, there is a strong demand for more affordable rental units.

Dr. Gupta, who practices out of Lighthouse Point, Fla., purchased the property for $430,000 in 2016.